Ten More House Members Side With Radio, Opposing A Royalty For Radio Airplay.
Broadcasters are now more than two-third of the way to the needed number of supporters in the U.S. House to effectively block any effort to change federal copyright laws and open the door to a royalty for over-the-air spins. In recent days, the list of names on a bipartisan resolution opposing such a fee has grown by an additional ten names, bringing the total number of House members siding with radio 159. It takes a majority 218 to block any measure.www.insideradio.com
