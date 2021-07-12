After criticism, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith clarifies comments about MLB star Shohei Ohtani

WWE's Paul Heyman appeared on SportsTalk 790 AM's The A-Team in Houston on Wednesday to promote this week's Friday Night SmackDown at the Toyota Center. After taking a few shots at Texans and giving his theory on why the MLB is predetermined, Heyman was asked if he had any interest in being an advocate for Los Angeles Angels player Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese pitcher has risen to become one of the MLB's biggest stars, but he was met with controversial criticism from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith earlier this week over using an interpreter during interviews (he later apologized multiple times).