Mixxx – the free DJ software – gets a major update with 2.3.0 release

One of the most valuable free tools out there for DJs often goes undiscussed. Mixxx – which is a totally free, open-source, cross-platofrm DJing software – has gone through a big push over the last year to get it to a new release, 2.3.0. While we’ve covered Mixxx many times in the past on DJTT, it sometimes goes under DJ’s radar – the team behind doesn’t have massive marketing wings, fancy PR companies, or anything like that.