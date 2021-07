When Jamey Chadwell steps onto the field for the first time in 2021, he’ll be rocking a mullet. Well, that’s assuming the Coastal Carolina coach isn’t able to talk his way out of chopping off the “party in the back” look that he promised his team he’d grow in 2021 if it won the Sun Belt in 2020. As of early June, that was still in play for Chadwell. His wife really doesn’t like it, “and it’d be nice for her to start talking to me again,” Chadwell said on a recent episode of The Saturday Down South Podcast.