CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Empty stroller gets caught on Carowinds ride

CHARLOTTE — One ride at Carowinds was a little more exciting than usual over the weekend.

A video posted on social media Sunday showed a stroller getting caught on a ride called Mountain Gliders. The stroller was empty, but stayed attached to the ride and was dragged spinning through the air until it was finally knocked off.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The ride was quickly shut down and inspected, but was back up and running for the rest of the day.

In a statement, a Carowinds spokesperson said the ride was stopped as soon as the attendant discovered the stroller was attached.

Statement from Carowinds:

“An empty stroller remained in the ride area of Mountain Gliders after guests entered the ride, and the stroller became attached to the passenger car after the ride started. The attendant stopped the ride as soon as the issue was detected and all passengers safely exited the ride. After an inspection Mountain Gliders continued to safely operate for the rest of the day.

“As always, the safety of our guests and associates is our highest priority.”

