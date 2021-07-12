Cancel
NFL

Philadelphia Eages OL Lane Johnson praises DeVonta Smith: 'He does nothing but bring everybody else along'

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith has already impressed his new teammates throughout early workouts in the NFL. That includes OL Lane Johnson. Johnson shared his perspective during a recent segment on the NFL Network. “We call him the Slim Reaper, I think that’s his nickname,” Johnson said. “… Early...

