“I just went out there and tried to bring as much LeVar to the moment as I could.” So said LeVar Burton, speaking to Good Morning America about finally, at long last, guest-hosting Jeopardy! The fans demanded it, with more than 200,000 signing a petition to make it so. Burton – the star of Roots and Star Trek: The Next Generation, as well as a host of the seminal, award-winning program Reading Rainbow and the current podcast, LeVar Burton Reads – wanted the gig, too. Back in September 2020, he tweeted, “Not gonna lie, I feel like I’ve been preparing my whole life to occupy the Jeopardy! podium when Alex Trebek retires.” Of course, Trebek succumbed to cancer that November, and after his final episodes aired around the holidays, guest hosts have been filling his slot, essentially auditioning to serve as the new permanent host.