What is Adversarial Machine Learning?

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn introduction to manipulating machine learning models. Machine learning models are complicated things and, often, we can have a poor understanding of how they make predictions. This can leave hidden weaknesses that could be exploited by attackers. They could trick the model into making incorrect predictions or give away sensitive information. Fake data could even be used to corrupt models without us knowing. The field of adversarial machine learning aims to address these weaknesses.

