Edwardsville, IL

Dieterich Bank Cuts Ribbon At New Edwardsville Location

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 15 days ago
SEE VIDEO: EDWARDSVILLE - Dieterich Bank had an official ribbon-cutting for its new banking facility at 2159 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville on Monday morning. The bank was filled with excitement about the opening of the facility. Grand opening festivities will be held the week of July 26th. Snacks and drinks will be available each day along with fun activities and prizes. All members of the community are welcome to attend. Dieterich Bank CEO Chuck Deters said it was exciting t Continue Reading

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
