Dieterich Bank Cuts Ribbon At New Edwardsville Location

SEE VIDEO: EDWARDSVILLE - Dieterich Bank had an official ribbon-cutting for its new banking facility at 2159 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville on Monday morning. The bank was filled with excitement about the opening of the facility. Grand opening festivities will be held the week of July 26th. Snacks and drinks will be available each day along with fun activities and prizes. All members of the community are welcome to attend. Dieterich Bank CEO Chuck Deters said it was exciting t Continue Reading