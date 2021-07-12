The Search Is Over: These Are the 21 Best Facial Toners For Every Skin Type

Hi everyone, Liz here (+1 662 830 8246, info@nakedactives.com) Today we are looking at cleansers and how to select one that fits your skin type. Fundamental to every skincare regime is a cleanser. It is the one step that you cannot miss, especially to gain any benefit from anything topically applied to the skin thereafter. Questions you could ask as to why do you need a cleanser, how often do you need to cleanser, do you need a different cleanser for day and night, and what kind of cleanser most suits your skin. In a nutshell, like any other part of your body, daily grime needs to be cleaned off at least once, maximum twice a day, the cleansers only purpose is to clean, therefore the time of day is not applicable, and the type or consistency of cleanser used is very dependent on your skin type. Your face and hands are the parts of your body most exposed to environmental damage or otherwise, and it is the first place signs of damage and aging are most noticeable. Ever wondered why the word DAMAGE has the word AGE in it?!?!