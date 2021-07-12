USDA Points to Bullish Spring Wheat Fundamentals in the US

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures rose for a sixth day in a row on Wednesday, supported by concerns about crop shortfalls in rival export countries in the Black Sea region and Europe, traders said. * MGEX spring wheat fell 2.2%, with traders saying the market wanted to see exactly how bad the crop in the northern U.S. Plains was before pushing the market above its recent peaks. * Technical resistance for the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat contract was noted at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat settled up 10-1/4 cents at $7.10-3/4 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was 8-3/4 cents higher at $6.69 while MGEX September spring wheat dropped 19-3/4 cents to $8.96-1/4 a bushel. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in a range from 350,000 to 600,000 tonnes. A week ago, wheat export sales totaled 424,691 tonnes. * Russia's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday that yields from the ongoing harvest of the country's wheat crop averaged 3.45 tonnes per hectare as of July 20, down from 3.47 tonnes per hectare a year earlier. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)