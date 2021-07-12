Cancel
USDA Points to Bullish Spring Wheat Fundamentals in the US

By Cliff Jamieson
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most bullish estimates to come out of today's July USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report is the spring wheat estimates. Production estimated for the other spring class in the U.S. was pegged at 345 million bushels, which is down 41% from 2020 while hard red spring wheat production is estimated at 305 mb, down 42% from 2020.

