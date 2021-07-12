Cancel
Tennis

WTA roundup: Top seed Petra Kvitova falls in Prague

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlovakian qualifier Rebecca Sramkova knocked off No. 1 seed and home favorite Petra Kvitova in first-round action Monday at the Livesport Prague Open in the Czech Republic. The 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4 victory was the first against a top-20 opponent for the 24-year-old Sramkova, who is ranked No. 226 in the world. Sramkova broke the 2018 tournament champion's serve three straight times to finish the match in two hours and 36 minutes.

