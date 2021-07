There are two types of Disneyland people: those who have never heard of Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, and those who can recite the entire menu (even the secret parts) by heart. The fact that I can tell you exactly which cocktails trigger which magic to happen — spoiler alert, a volcano erupts if you order a specific one — should tell you about the camp I’m in. But even as a committed fan who has, on two separate occasions, waited for two hours to get inside Trader Sam’s since it reopened earlier this month, I’m still discovering its secrets.