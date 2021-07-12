Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Shark Week

Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 16 days ago

Looking for something to binge this summer? Shark Week 2021 kicked off Sunday on the Discovery Channel and runs through July 18.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
56K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Binge#The Discovery Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Series
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Lifestylebleedingcool.com

Celebrate Shark Week With The Grumpy Octopus Pal, The Grumpy Shark

Shark Week is upon us and that means thrills, shrills, and a bloody water filled good time. The week long event ion Discovery Channel is celebrated by many and has even received some sweet and cool collectibles in the past couple of years. To help us celebrate Shark Week this year, as The Grumpy Octopus Company set us some of their new Grump Shark Merchandise. Two adorable pals were sent over with the adorable, comfy, and grumpy Shark plush and matching slippers. The Grumpy Octopus is old news as this Shark is not taking any sass this time around when he watches Shark Week.
TV & VideosPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

It’s Shark Week! Enjoy the Programs with These Treats Joanna Created

It's Shark Week! It's one of my favorite TV events of the year, right up there with the "31 Days of Halloween" on Freeform. We did mention on the show that lately, Shark Week has not been great. It probably started that year that they said Michael Phelps was going to race a shark and it was a lie! There was no shark! We had to pretend that there was a shark racing Phelps, we all felt bamboozled.
TV & Videosbeauregarddailynews.net

Wrap your jaws around these Shark Week treats

Atwood's Bakery is celebrating Shark Week with treats you can wrap your jaws around. "This is our third year doing Shark Week, which for those that don't know, the Discovery Channel does specials all about sharks," said owner and general manager Aaron Atwood. "And they have different guest stars like Shaq and the people from 'Supernatural' and what not help them with Shark Week on the Discovery Channel."
Draper, UTPosted by
Deseret News

Photo of the day: Aquarium offering ‘jaw-some’ events for Shark Week

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper is offering some “jaw-some events” in celebration of Shark Week through Sunday. During Shark Week, a weeklong summer celebration during Discovery Channel’s Shark Week programming, patrons at the Draper facility can go on a scavenger hunt to discover 17 unique shark species, plus learn all about sharks and why they’re not the man-eating machines they’re made out to be.
Animalswbrc.com

Mike Behind the Mic: Shark Week facts and fiction

Do you remember seeing the movie Jaws for the first time? For those old enough to remember, it was terrifying. It was not uncommon to hear people say they were traumatized to the point they were afraid, not only to go swim at the beach, but had irrational fears of swimming in lakes, even pools for fear a shark might bite them out of nowhere. In fact, before the sequel to Jaws was released to theaters, the movie’s promotional campaign was designed to build suspense off those fears with the slogan --”Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water,”.... and then you hear that familiar movie theme song... duh duh duh duh.
AnimalsDiscovery

Behind the Scenes with Shark Week’s Tiger Queen

For two days, a team of researchers bobbed in the waters of the Turks and Caicos waiting on a prize some said would never come. There, a remote population of tiger sharks only rumored to exist, evaded their search. In TIGER QUEEN, the fruits of the team’s efforts are unveiled on the discovery+ exclusive. Journalist Joe Sills sat down with the TIGER QUEEN host to talk tiger sharks, conservation, and what it's like to be a leading woman on Shark Week.
Meadville, PArecordargusnews.com

Sharks, lies and videotape: Scientists document problems with ‘Shark Week’

MEADVILLE — Shark Week is many things. First and foremost, it’s a week of shark-themed documentary programming on the Discovery Channel. Now in its 33rd year, it’s the longest-running cable event in history. It’s the biggest audience that marine biologists and ocean conservationists get, attracting millions of viewers who might otherwise not ever think about sharks at all. It’s a […]
AnimalsScience 2.0

Some Shark Scientists Have Issues With Shark Week

"Shark Week" is a Discovery Channel event each summer, unsurprisingly about sharks. It came into existence because "Jaws" the book and then the film were huge hits and they never left the public consciousness after that. Now Shark Week is much the same, a part of the cultural lexicon. They...
TV & Videoshotnewhiphop.com

"Jackass" Star Bit By Shark After Botched Stunt For "Shark Week"

In honor of Shark Week, one of Jackass’ newest members, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, attempted to jump over a group of sharks while riding a paddleboard, but he was unable to go fast enough and ended up falling into the water. He says in a new vlog for his YouTube channel that he was bit on the hand and was scared for his life.
TV & VideosDiscovery

Dr. Pimple Popper Goes Beneath the Waves for Shark Week

Dr. Pimple Popper has entertained millions with her extreme pimple popping videos. Now she heads to Turks and Caicos with Dr. Austin Gallagher to explore the world of shark skin and how she can apply the science they gather to help human skin issues. Dr. Austin Gallagher is the Chief...
Knoxville, TNWKRN

‘Shark Week’ blimp spotted over Knoxville Thursday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Discovery is encouraging “Shark Week” fans to “breach for the skies!” The special fin-tastic surprise was spotted over downtown Knoxville around 11 a.m. on Thursday. In honor of “Shark Week,” fans along the East Coast have seen the first-ever Shark Week Blimp, which began soaring the...
AccidentsComplex

‘Jackass’ Star Emotionally Recounts Being Swarmed and Bit in Wild Attack Filming ‘Shark Week’ Stunt

As Discovery’s Shark Week kicks off, the daredevil crew at Jackass decided to join in the fish festivities, and one member got attacked while doing a stunt. One of Jackass’ newest members, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, was attempting to jump over a school of sharks with a ramp and a paddle board being pulled across the ocean. The board didn’t completely make the jump, resulting in Poopies falling right into the middle of the sharks. One of the sharks bit the daredevil on the hand, and he was incapacitated until someone on the safety team pulled him out.
Brevard County, FLBay News 9

Florida Tech professor spotlighted on Shark Week shows

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Tech professor's passion for sharks has landed her a part of the predators' spotlight this week. Now she is going “on-air,” under the sea, in three Shark Week programs on the Discovery and NatGeo networks. What You Need To Know. Florida Tech professor featured...

Comments / 0

Community Policy