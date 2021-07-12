Shark Week

Do you remember seeing the movie Jaws for the first time? For those old enough to remember, it was terrifying. It was not uncommon to hear people say they were traumatized to the point they were afraid, not only to go swim at the beach, but had irrational fears of swimming in lakes, even pools for fear a shark might bite them out of nowhere. In fact, before the sequel to Jaws was released to theaters, the movie’s promotional campaign was designed to build suspense off those fears with the slogan --”Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water,”.... and then you hear that familiar movie theme song... duh duh duh duh.