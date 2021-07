There’s still much to do, but the new Stockton Heat head coach wouldn’t have it any other way. “It’s still pretty fresh,” said Mitch Love, who is set to head south to Stockton from Saskatoon, where he’s spent the past three seasons behind the Blades’ bench in the Western Hockey League. “Lots of moving parts to work through, but that’s the hockey world. You’ve got to be quick, stay on your toes.”