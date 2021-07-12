Opinion/Tobon: Higher minimum wage a bar to hope in our community

Rep. Carlos E. Tobon, a Democrat, represents District 58 in Pawtucket.As the state representative from District 58, it is an honor and privilege to represent my hard-working neighbors from Pawtucket. Like many other districts in the urban core, my district is majority-minority and my neighbors and constituents are working paycheck to paycheck and struggling to make ends meet. Every day when I go to the State House I carry their stories, their dreams and their hope with me.