Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Sarah Michelle Gellar Looks Back at ‘Buffy’ Nearly 25 Years Later: The Show Still ‘Makes an Impact’

By Nicole Massabrook
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 16 days ago

She’s our slayer forever. Sarah Michelle Gellar told Us Weekly exclusively that Buffy the Vampire Slayer still has a special place in her heart ahead of its 25th anniversary.

“Really?” the actress, 44, asked when she heard the milestone is coming in 2022. “Wow. I’m old.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sDjlN_0aunlTjk00
David Boreanaz and Sarah Michelle Gellar on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’. 20th Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock

Gellar slayed her first of many vampires in the March 1997 pilot episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The midseason replacement was a surprise hit for the WB, lasting seven seasons and is still binge-watched regularly thanks to streaming services like Hulu.

“I think, as an actor, you always want to create something that holds up [and] that stands the test of time, that makes an impact,” Gellar told Us while promoting her partnership with Yellow Tail Pure Bright. “We did that with Buffy and that’s really […] that’s the golden ticket right there.”

Don’t expect her to play Buffy again after 25 years, though. The All My Children alum told Us it would be hard to choose which of her iconic roles she’d want to revisit, but she isn’t so sure she should return to any of them.

“I am all for sort of redoing great stories because Cruel Intentions was just another retelling of Les Liaisons [Dangereuses, a 1782 novel], but I also think that when you do something really well, you should leave it,” Gellar explained. “And if other people wanted to do it, I think that’s awesome and incredible. But I don’t know. Why mess with something when you’re really happy with the way it turned out?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XzNZ_0aunlTjk00
Sarah Michelle Gellar. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The actress previously revealed that her and husband Freddie Prinze Jr.‘s kids, daughter Charlotte, 11, and son Rocky, 8, haven’t finished binge-watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer yet. Though they started last fall, Gellar said they have to be careful once the show extends beyond the characters’ high school years.

“They haven’t finished. You know, once we got into season 5, I have to sort of cherry pick which ones [are appropriate] ’cause they’re still young,” she explained to Us. “Like, there’s a lot in season 6 they can’t see. So we’re working our way slowly through it. And then they’ve gotten distracted by other shows.”

Season 6 is typically considered Buffy’s darkest season as it deals with depression, sexual assault and addiction, so it’s easy to see why the Star Wars Rebels voice actress is being cautious.

These days, Gellar is doing more parenting than slaying, so she partnered up with Yellow Tail Pure Bright to promote one of her favorite ways to unwind after a long day.

“It is the ultimate reward [as a mom],” Gellar joked of the low-alcohol wine. “Nothing better than at the end of the day, rewarding yourself and feeling like [you’re on a] mini vacation. You take that first cool, crisp sip, and you’re like, ‘Yes, I can do this again tomorrow.'”

With reporting by Joe Drake

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Sarah Michelle Gellar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wb#Hulu#Hot Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesGizmodo

Masters of the Universe’s Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Hopeful About Fan Reactions to Revelation

In Kevin Smith’s Netflix sequel to the classic Masters of the Universe cartoon, the warrior/Prince Adam’s best friend Teela plays just as important a role as He-Man himself. It’s a change to be sure, and change is something some 40-year-old nerds traditionally don’t handle well when it comes to the classic franchises of their youth. But Sarah Michelle Gellar, the voice of Teela and beloved Buffy the Vampire Slayer icon, feels optimistic about those fans’ reactions to Revelation.
TV ShowsWho What Wear

Sarah Michelle Gellar's Affirmation Trick Is Something We Could All Use

This is Doing Well, a series where we'll get a peek into the wellness routines of our favorite celebrities, athletes, social media personalities, entrepreneurs, and more. Think of it as a Proust Questionnaire—wellness style. Below, see what they have to say about their favorite workouts, self-care rituals, wellness goals, affirmations or mottos, and more. Maybe you'll find some inspiration for your own routine.
TV SeriesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Sarah Michelle Gellar ‘Found Strength’ In Voicing Teela In ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Reboot: ‘It Was Incredible’

Ahead of ‘Masters Of The Universe: Revelation’ dropping on Netflix, Sarah Michelle Gellar spoke to HL about getting into the role of Teela & voicing the role from home. Sarah Michelle Gellar is returning to TV, as she is voicing the role of Teela in the upcoming Netflix series Masters Of The Universe: Revelation. The Kevin Smith-animated series is a reboot of the 1980s superhero fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, based on Mattel’s best-selling line of toys. The reboot launches on Netflix July 23rd with a the star-studded cast, including Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela. “It was an amazing, incredible experience in the sense that it sort of encompasses my entire COVID experience at the same time, so finding strength in this girl whose world was taken away the way she knew it,” Sarah Michelle explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, while discussing her partnership with [ yellow tail ].
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Sarah Michelle Gellar No Fan of MOTU OG Series; Why Teela's No Buffy

After all of the teasers, trailers, preview images, and promises, Mattel Television, Netflix, and showrunner & EP Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is now less than twenty-four hours away from hitting streaming screens around the world. Picking up where the original '80s cartoon left off, MOTU: Revelation is set to expand the franchise's universe and present characters you only thought you knew in bold, new ways. Which is a nice way of us saying that we've seen the first batch of episodes and to be blunt? Smith's take turned us into the kind of MOTU fan we never were with the original series. Someone else who wasn't a big fan of the original series was Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), who voices Prince Adam's protector and He-Man's most trusted ally Teela. In the following EW interview highlights, Gellar explains why the '80s series never worked for her, what sets MOTU: Revelation apart from its predecessor, and what the essential difference is between Teela and Buffy Summers.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’: Sarah Michelle Gellar Discusses Her Role as Teela During the 2021 San Diego Comic-Con Panel

It was a big day for the Netflix animated reboot series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, as it not only premiered its first season on the streamer Friday, but it also had its own virtual panel at the 2021 San Diego Comic-Con. Hosted by Kevin Smith (Clerks), creator of the series, the panel featured stars of the series Chris Wood (Supergirl), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Tiffany Smith (Into the Dark), and Tony Todd (Candyman).
Celebritieswinespectator.com

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Latest Summer Blockbuster, Brought to You by Yellow Tail

Sarah Michelle Gellar knows what you did last summer … and she’s here to make sure you don't have to do it without a refreshing glass of white wine this year. The legendary vampire slayer, cruel intender, grudge survivor and spooky wine ambassador—who also very much enjoys normal human pleasures like drinking wine on the beach with friends over a game of Rummikub—is now partnering with Yellow Tail to promote Pure Bright, a trio of Australian white wines starring Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc and priced at $7 per bottle.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Tony Todd and Sarah Michelle Gellar Talk Kevin Smith’s MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Netflix Animated Series

Tags: Masters Of The Universe: Revelation, Netflix, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Tony Todd. Well, the moment we’ve been waiting for has arrived, MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION is now available on Netflix and those of us He-Man fans have started binge-watching since last night at midnight. Part 1 is pretty short, so it would take quickly for you to sit through the entire five episodes. If you noticed on rottentomatoes alone, much less on IMDb, there is an ocean divide between what the critics feel about the show and what the fans/audiences think about it. Clearly, the new direction that Kevin Smith and his creative team decided for this re-imagining received mixed responses.
MoviesTVLine

TVLine Items: Jai Courtney Joins Pratt's List, Locklear's Small Stuff and More

DC’s Captain Boomerang will clash with Marvel’s Star-Lord when Jai Courtney appears in Amazon Prime’s The Terminal List opposite Chris Pratt. Based on the bestselling novel by Jack Carr, the thriller series stars Pratt as James Reece, a Navy SEAL whose platoon is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. He then returns home questioning what really happened and who was responsible.
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Snoop Dogg’s mom?

SNOOP Dogg updated his fans on his mother's health status after asking for prayers for her in May 2021. Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, Snoop Dogg is the middle child of Beverly Tate's three sons. What happened to Snoop Dogg's mom?. The rapper has not confirmed what medical issue his...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: GAME OVER! Phyllis Blows Tara And Sally Up?

Young and the Restless spoilers are getting exciting and it looks like Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) poked the wrong mama bear. As a result, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) realized that Tara and Sally Spectra ( Courtney Hope) ran her daughter out of town. Now she is out for blood. Y&R spoilers show Phyllis sets her trap the week of July 26th. Just like rats, the devious duo takes the bait. Watch Tara’s facade begin to crumble on the CBS soap.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Stops Wedding, Discovers Finn’s Dark And Complicated Past

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a mysterious woman shows up at the Forrester mansion. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) tells a secret to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is alarmed by Finn’s secretive past and wants the wedding delayed. However, a bombshell could change “SINN” forever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy