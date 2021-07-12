Sarah Michelle Gellar Looks Back at ‘Buffy’ Nearly 25 Years Later: The Show Still ‘Makes an Impact’

She’s our slayer forever. Sarah Michelle Gellar told Us Weekly exclusively that Buffy the Vampire Slayer still has a special place in her heart ahead of its 25th anniversary.

“Really?” the actress, 44, asked when she heard the milestone is coming in 2022. “Wow. I’m old.”

David Boreanaz and Sarah Michelle Gellar on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’. 20th Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock

Gellar slayed her first of many vampires in the March 1997 pilot episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The midseason replacement was a surprise hit for the WB, lasting seven seasons and is still binge-watched regularly thanks to streaming services like Hulu.

“I think, as an actor, you always want to create something that holds up [and] that stands the test of time, that makes an impact,” Gellar told Us while promoting her partnership with Yellow Tail Pure Bright. “We did that with Buffy and that’s really […] that’s the golden ticket right there.”

Don’t expect her to play Buffy again after 25 years, though. The All My Children alum told Us it would be hard to choose which of her iconic roles she’d want to revisit, but she isn’t so sure she should return to any of them.

“I am all for sort of redoing great stories because Cruel Intentions was just another retelling of Les Liaisons [Dangereuses, a 1782 novel], but I also think that when you do something really well, you should leave it,” Gellar explained. “And if other people wanted to do it, I think that’s awesome and incredible. But I don’t know. Why mess with something when you’re really happy with the way it turned out?”

Sarah Michelle Gellar. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The actress previously revealed that her and husband Freddie Prinze Jr.‘s kids, daughter Charlotte, 11, and son Rocky, 8, haven’t finished binge-watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer yet. Though they started last fall, Gellar said they have to be careful once the show extends beyond the characters’ high school years.

“They haven’t finished. You know, once we got into season 5, I have to sort of cherry pick which ones [are appropriate] ’cause they’re still young,” she explained to Us. “Like, there’s a lot in season 6 they can’t see. So we’re working our way slowly through it. And then they’ve gotten distracted by other shows.”

Season 6 is typically considered Buffy’s darkest season as it deals with depression, sexual assault and addiction, so it’s easy to see why the Star Wars Rebels voice actress is being cautious.

These days, Gellar is doing more parenting than slaying, so she partnered up with Yellow Tail Pure Bright to promote one of her favorite ways to unwind after a long day.

“It is the ultimate reward [as a mom],” Gellar joked of the low-alcohol wine. “Nothing better than at the end of the day, rewarding yourself and feeling like [you’re on a] mini vacation. You take that first cool, crisp sip, and you’re like, ‘Yes, I can do this again tomorrow.'”

With reporting by Joe Drake

