It's Shark Week! It's one of my favorite TV events of the year, right up there with the "31 Days of Halloween" on Freeform. We did mention on the show that lately, Shark Week has not been great. It probably started that year that they said Michael Phelps was going to race a shark and it was a lie! There was no shark! We had to pretend that there was a shark racing Phelps, we all felt bamboozled.