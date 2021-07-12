Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Economic Crisis In Lebanon May Be One Of The Worst In The World Since The 1800s

By Ruth Sherlock
capeandislands.org
 16 days ago

Step out on the street in Beirut, Lebanon, and one thing you'll notice is a lot of traffic lights don't work. Then you might see the gas lines and bare shelves in once well-stocked pharmacies. Lebanon was a vacation spot, a tourist mecca, home to a thriving middle class. It is now in an economic crisis that has been grinding on for more than a year. Well, NPR's Ruth Sherlock has lived and reported from there for years, and she joins us now from Beirut.

www.capeandislands.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Crisis#Foreign Aid#Food Aid#Inflation#The World Bank#Mercedes#Bmws#The United Nations#Unicef#Lebanese#Facebook#Libantroc#The Lebanese Army#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Lebanon
News Break
Middle East
Related
AdvocacyVoice of America

Conflict and Economic Collapse in War-torn Yemen Worsening Hunger Crisis

GENEVA - The World Food Program warns Yemen's already alarming hunger crisis is worsening due to ongoing conflict and a rapidly declining economy that are sending food prices soaring. Of Yemen's population of just over 29 million people, around 21 million need humanitarian assistance. The United Nations, which considers Yemen...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Lebanon's PM-designate steps down as political crisis escalates

Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri stepped down Thursday amid months of deadlock and years-long turmoil over the country's economic collapse. Driving the news: His departure sinks the chances of forming a government to pursue immediate reforms for recovery, per AP, and is likely to bring greater instability to Lebanon. Supporters...
Middle EastMetro International

Lebanon spins further into crisis as Hariri abandons bid to form government

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanese politician Saad al-Hariri abandoned his months-long effort to form a new government on Thursday, dimming the chances of a cabinet being agreed any time soon that could start rescuing the country from financial meltdown. Hariri announced his decision after meeting President Michel Aoun, saying it was clear...
Middle EastBBC

Lebanon crisis deepens as PM-designate quits over cabinet deadlock

Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has given up trying to form a new government after nine months of deadlock over its make-up, pushing the country deeper into crisis. Mr Hariri said it was clear that he would not be able to agree on cabinet positions with President Michel Aoun. The...
AdvocacyUN News Centre

Gaza: Humanitarian response underway, but political solutions still needed

Although the international community is providing urgent assistance to Gaza in the wake of the most recent round of hostilities, a political solution is still needed to end the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, a senior UN official in the region said on Wednesday. Lynn Hastings, Deputy Special Coordinator for...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
SportsAOL Corp

'Russia' continues to make mockery of Olympic ban

TOKYO — Four guys from Russia, wearing Russian colors, climbed up a podium to receive gold medals and listen to a Russian song right after a few onlookers chanted, “Rus-SEE-a, Rus-SEE-a,” the forever Russian chant. Russia, however, didn’t win the men’s gymnastics team event here Monday. Nope. Not at all....
WorldDerrick

US genocide expert to press Ethiopia on Tigray aid blockade

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The U.S. official who wrote a Pulitzer Prize-winning book on genocide is visiting Ethiopia next week to press the government to lift what the U.S. calls a blockade on humanitarian aid to the conflict-hit Tigray region, where hundreds of thousands of people now face deadly famine.
Worldsandiegouniontribune.com

Top US diplomat talks relocation of Afghan allies in Kuwait

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United States is negotiating with Kuwait and other countries whether they can host Afghans who supported the American war effort and could face Taliban revenge attacks if they stay in Afghanistan, America’s top diplomat said Thursday. During a visit to tiny, oil-rich Kuwait, U.S....
CharitiesUN News Centre

Yemen: New World Bank funds offer lifeline to most vulnerable

Three UN agencies on Thursday welcomed $127 million in new funding from the World Bank to provide lifesaving support to some of the country’s most hard hit rural families, struggling under the impact of multiple crises. In a country reeling from over six years of incessant conflict, economic disruptions compounded...

Comments / 0

Community Policy