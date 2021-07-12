Opinion/Hird: Critique of critical race theory not clear-sighted

Lycoming County might be on the outer edge of many contemporary social issues, but sooner or later, our moment comes. Black Lives Matter parades and assemblies, counter-demonstrations of white supremacists, PRIDE rallies, etc., they all eventually come to our door. We need to be prepared for a new show coming to town. All across America, it is taught in public schools. It is taught in businesses large and small. It is taught in the ranks of the military and in government. It is an accepted doctrine of the leaders in politics, media, commerce, finance, education, law enforcement, literally every fabric of American society. It is called Critical Race Theory, and it has the potential of becoming the defining doctrine on the subject of race in the United States of America.