Providence, RI

Opinion/Hird: Critique of critical race theory not clear-sighted

 16 days ago

Jonathan Hird is a member of Beneficent Congregational Church in Providence. There is ample evidence in Mackubin Owens' latest monthly column (June 15, "The Case Against Critical Race Theory") that he is in need of a visit to a good ophthalmologist for his severe case of White Man's Glaucoma. He targets the "pernicious" CRT as a creation of Karl Marx and his associates, rooting it back to Europe of the 1850s. He is only 200 years off and a continent away.

