Saint Joseph County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for St. Joseph by NWS

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 17:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Joseph A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN ST. JOSEPH SOUTHWESTERN CASS AND SOUTHEASTERN BERRIEN COUNTIES At 601 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Gulivoire Park, moving northeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include South Bend, Mishawaka, Niles, Georgetown, Granger, Gulivoire Park, Edwardsburg, Roseland, Bertrand and Indian Village. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 73 and 87.

