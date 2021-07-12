Cancel
Suwannee County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Suwannee by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Suwannee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SUWANNEE COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM EDT * At 601 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Obrien, or 9 miles northwest of Ichetucknee Spring, moving northwest at 10 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Mcalpin, Obrien and Branford.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

