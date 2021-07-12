Cancel
Burlington County, NJ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Burlington, Camden, Mercer by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Burlington; Camden; Mercer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN...SOUTH CENTRAL MERCER...NORTHWESTERN BURLINGTON...SOUTHEASTERN BUCKS...PHILADELPHIA AND EAST CENTRAL DELAWARE COUNTIES At 559 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Riverside, or 8 miles northeast of Camden, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Bensalem, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Lumberton, Florence, Yeadon, Burlington, Bristol, Mount Holly, Riverside, Palmyra, Folcroft, Swarthmore, Bordentown, East Lansdowne and Beverly. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 4 and 7A. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 351 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 15 and 40. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 340 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 2 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 34 and 59. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 3. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

