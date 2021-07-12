Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Dixie, Lafayette by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Dixie; Lafayette SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE AND NORTHEASTERN DIXIE COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM EDT At 600 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Bell, moving north at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hatch Bend, Guaranto Springs, Grady and Fletcher Springs.alerts.weather.gov
