Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dixie County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Dixie, Lafayette by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Dixie; Lafayette SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE AND NORTHEASTERN DIXIE COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM EDT At 600 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Bell, moving north at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hatch Bend, Guaranto Springs, Grady and Fletcher Springs.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dixie County, FL
City
Bell, FL
County
Lafayette County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Inland Dixie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Key senators say infrastructure deal is reached on 'major issues'

WASHINGTON — Key senators negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill announced Wednesday they have reached a deal with Democrats and the White House, possibly setting up a vote later in the day. "We have reached agreement on the major issues. We still have legislative language to finalize," Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy