Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 18:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Scattered trees and power lines will be blown down in the warned area. Seek shelter inside an interior room. This storm is also producing extremely heavy rainfall. Flooding of drainage ditches and low lying areas may occur. Small streams will rise rapidly. Do not drive through areas where water is flowing over the road. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Cabarrus County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Central Mecklenburg County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 602 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Uptown Charlotte, or over East Charlotte, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Northeast Charlotte, East Charlotte, West Concord, Matthews, Mint Hill, Harrisburg, Freedom Park, University City and Reedy Creek Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH