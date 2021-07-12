Illinois child sex offender arrested in kidnapping of 13-year-old from middle Georgia

COCHRAN, Ga. — Police have arrested an Illinois man in connection to the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl from middle Georgia.

The teen, who Channel 2 is not identifying because she is a victim, was reported missing last week from her home in Cochran and was later found safe in Springfield, Illinois.

On Sunday, police arrested Zachery Despain, 36, of Springfield. He’s been charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes, trafficking a person for labor or sexual servitude, kidnapping and interference with custody.

Despain is also facing multiple charges in Illinois in connection to the case.

Despain is a registered child sex offender in Illinois. According to the Illinois sex offender database, he was previously convicted of aggravated criminal sex abuse against a 14-year-old when he was 18.

