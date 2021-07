Martin Henderson captured the hearts of viewers as ruggedly handsome bar owner Jack Sheridan in the Netflix hit Virgin River. Before his turn as Mel Monroe's (Alexandra Breckinridge) love interest in the romantic drama, the actor appeared in dozens of TV shows and movies. The New Zealand native has starred opposite Naomi Watts in the The Ring, Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy, Jennifer Garner in Miracles from Heaven, and even Britney Spears in her music video for "Toxic," but many fans are wondering if he has a leading lady off the screen. Some even ask if he and Breckinridge are together in real life. (Spoiler alert: They aren't! She's happily married to Casey Hooper, who plays guitar for Katy Perry.)