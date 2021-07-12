Cancel
Mississippi State

Creative Mississippians: We want to hear from you.

By Mississippi Today
Posted by 
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 16 days ago
In April we launched NextGen Mississippi , our longterm reporting project focused on the realities of why Mississippians stay or leave. Dozens of creatives responded to our survey and shared why they took their talents to other states.

Some shared experiences of “belonging” when they left the state to pursue their crafts while others highlighted “lack of opportunities and support” in Mississippi.

We want to hear from more creatives for an episode of MT Speaks , our new video series. If you are willing to be featured in this episode by speaking with a Mississippi Today reporter about your experience as a creative in Mississippi, please fill out the form below.

