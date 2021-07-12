Stay in the loop on NextGen Mississippi. Enter your email address below:

Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.

In April we launched NextGen Mississippi , our longterm reporting project focused on the realities of why Mississippians stay or leave. Dozens of creatives responded to our survey and shared why they took their talents to other states.

Some shared experiences of “belonging” when they left the state to pursue their crafts while others highlighted “lack of opportunities and support” in Mississippi.

We want to hear from more creatives for an episode of MT Speaks , our new video series. If you are willing to be featured in this episode by speaking with a Mississippi Today reporter about your experience as a creative in Mississippi, please fill out the form below.

Loading…

The post Creative Mississippians: We want to hear from you. appeared first on Mississippi Today .