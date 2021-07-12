Gun History: Everything You Need to Know About How Rimfire Ammo Works is in the Story of the .22 Short
This story is an excerpt from Rimfire Revolution: A Complete Guide to Modern .22 Rifles by F&S contributor Michael R. Shea. Throughout the 1800s, firearm development was cartridge development. Engineers, inventors, gunsmiths, and crackpots tried various ways to speed reloads by integrating fulminate primer, powder, and bullet into a single package—then they built guns around their idea.www.fieldandstream.com
