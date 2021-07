Fans of the VW Microbus—whether for its practical shape, its status as a Sixties and Seventies hippie icon, or its quirky personality—may already own a Lego version—the T1 Camper Van kit (see below), released several years ago. Now it's joined by this T2 kit, representing the second generation of the van, which goes on sale on August 1. It ought to be a hit among fans of the legendary Microbus. After all, they still have about two years to wait before they finally see the automaker's ID.Buzz electric van out on the market.