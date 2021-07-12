Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Turns Out, Venus (Almost) Has Tectonic Plates

By Brianna Barbu
Discover Mag
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderneath Venus’ acid clouds and crushing atmospheric pressure lies a rocky surface studded with geological mysteries. Sometimes called Earth’s “sister planet” because it’s a similar size with a similar iron core, molten mantle and rocky crust, there’s evidence that Venus was once a watery world like ours, and maybe even had life (or maybe not). But now it’s a 900-degree Fahrenheit hellscape in an atmosphere choked by carbon dioxide and sulfuric acid.

www.discovermagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tectonic Plates#Earth#Veritas#Lavinia Planitia#Nc State University#Jpl#Magellan#Caltech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Mars
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyPosted by
The US Sun

Why is the moon ‘wobbling’?

SCIENCTIFIC studies have revealed how the moon's orbit 'wobbles' as a part of it's natural cycle. The impact of the cycle, coupled with climate change could cause devastating effects on the earth by 2030. Why is the moon 'wobbling'?. The Moon is said to wobble on a 18.6-year cycle and...
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

4 bizarre Stephen Hawking theories that turned out to be right (and 6 we're not sure about)

Stephen Hawking was one of the greatest theoretical physicists of the modern age. Best known for his appearances in popular media and his lifelong battle against debilitating illness, his true impact on posterity comes from his brilliant five-decade career in science. Beginning with his doctoral thesis in 1966, his groundbreaking work continued nonstop right up to his final paper in 2018, completed just days before his death at the age of 76.
AstronomyComicBook

Another Giant Asteroid Is Heading Toward Earth

There is yet another giant asteroid the size of a skyscraper headed toward Earth, at an estimated speed of 18,000 MPH. NASA alerted the world about the oncoming celestial object - but noted that there is no real cause for concern (yet) that Armaggeddon is here. The asteroid is said to be on a "near-collision" course with the planet but is expected to miss direct impact by about 2.8 million miles. That might not sound all that scary to a layman who hears that number, but in terms of astronomy and space exploration, it's a notable cause for wariness.
Astronomyastronomynow.com

InSight finds frigid Mars has molten core

Since landing on Mars in November 2018, NASA’s InSight lander has detected more than 730 marsquakes using an ultra-sensitive seismometer provided by the the French space agency. About 35 of the quakes detected to date were between magnitude 3.0 and 4.0, providing the data necessary to map out the deep interior of the red planet for the first time.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Fermi Spots a Weird Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Racing Toward Earth

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a pulse of high-energy radiation that had been racing toward Earth for nearly half the present age of the universe. Lasting only about a second, it turned out to be one for the record books – the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) caused by the death of a massive star ever seen.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Unusually Large Meteor Turns Night Into Day in Norway – Watch VIDEO

The more we look at the heavens, the more we realize how huge the Universe is. And we also realize how truly vulnerable we all are. A great quote claims that astronomy is perhaps the only thing that teaches men modesty. An even greater quote says that the heavens declare the glory of God.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Unknown Objects in Inner-Most Orbit of Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole

“It’s mind-boggling to actually witness material orbiting a massive black hole at 30% of the speed of light,” marveled Oliver Pfuhl, a scientist at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics. “Funhouse-mirrored space-time” of Sgr*A. In 2018, Astronomers found something orbiting the innermost possible orbit of the supermassive black hole...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Preview of Comet C/2021 A1 (Leonard) and Its Encounter with Venus

Long period comet C/2021 A1 (Leonard) will approach Venus to within 0.029 au on 2021 December 18 and may subsequently graze the planet with its dust trail less than two days later. We observed C/2021 A1 with the Lowell Discovery Telescope on 2021 January 13 and March 3, as well as with the Palomar Hale Telescope on 2021 March 20, while the comet was inbound at heliocentric distances of r=4.97 au, 4.46 au, and 4.28 au, respectively. Tail morphology suggests that the dust is optically dominated by ~0.1-1 mm radius grains produced in the prior year. Neither narrowband imaging photometry nor spectrophotometry reveal any definitive gas emission, placing 3-sigma upper bounds on CN production of <1e23 molec/s at both of the latter two epochs. Trajectory analysis indicates that large (>1 mm) grains ejected at extremely large heliocentric distances (r>30 au) are most strongly favored to reach Venus. The flux of such meteors on Venus, and thus their potential direct or indirect observability, is highly uncertain as the comet's dust production history is poorly constrained at these distances, but will likely fall well below the meteor flux from comet C/2013 A1 (Siding Spring)'s closer encounter to Mars in 2014, and thus poses negligible risk to any spacecraft in orbit around Venus. Dust produced in previous apparitions will not likely contribute substantially to the meteor flux, nor will dust from any future activity apart from an unlikely high speed (>0.5 km/s) dust outburst prior to the comet reaching r~2 au in 2021 September.
AstronomyEngadget

Hubble finds evidence of water vapor on Jupiter's largest moon

Scientists have discovered the first evidence of water vapor on Ganymede, Jupiter's largest moon. They used new and archival datasets from the Hubble Space Telescope to find the vapor, which forms when ice on the surface sublimates and turns from solid to gas. A team led by Lorenz Roth of...
Astronomymining.com

1 billion years of tectonic plate movement in 40 seconds

1 billion years of tectonic plate movement in 40 seconds. Because of this constant movement, today’s Earth looks a lot different from what it did millions of years ago. Today’s animation looks at the Earth’s tectonic plate movement from 1 ga (geological time for 1 billion years ago) to the present-day, via EarthByte on YouTube.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Surprising Discovery of Dozens of Underground “Lakes” on Mars Leaves Scientists Puzzled

A new paper finds more radar signals suggesting the presence of subsurface ‘lakes,’ but many are in areas too cold for water to remain liquid. In 2018, scientists working with data from ESA’s (the European Space Agency’s) Mars Express orbiter announced a surprising discovery: Signals from a radar instrument reflected off the Red Planet’s south pole appeared to reveal a liquid subsurface lake. Several more such reflections have been announced since then.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

One of Jupiter’s Moons Has Water Vapor in Its Atmosphere

Jupiter is not only the biggest planet in our Solar System. It’s also the planet that hosts a lot of moons. Astronomers discovered 79 of these natural satellites, but there could be even more. Ganymede is one of Jupiter’s moons. Some scientists hoping to find alien life forms in our...
AstronomyScientific American

Announcing a New Plan for Solving the Mystery of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena

In the courtroom, eyewitness testimony can lead to a life sentence in jail. But in science, such testimony is of limited value. Science mandates quantitative measurements by instruments, removing the subjective impressions of humans from the balance scale of reliability. This is for a good reason. Some people truly believe in a reality that does not exist, either because of hallucinations or as a consequence of deep psychological forces that drive them to ignore facts, especially those that are not flattering to their forecasts or ego.
Astronomytheregister.com

Hubble in another first: Water vapor spotted in atmosphere of Jupiter’s Ganymede

Plumes of water vapor on Ganymede have been spotted for the first time in the atmosphere of Ganymede, Jupiter’s largest moon. Astronomers have studied the Solar System’s largest planetary satellite for decades, though have lately only managed to detect water vapor rising from its surface, using the Hubble Space Telescope. The findings were published on Monday in Nature Astronomy; a preprint version is here.
Astronomysciencealert.com

Astronomers Detect Water Vapor on Jupiter's Moon Ganymede For The First Time

Astronomers have discovered evidence of water vapor in the atmosphere of Jupiter's moon Ganymede for the first time. Ganymede, the largest moon in the Solar System, is covered in an icy crust. Scientists believe Ganymede may have a liquid ocean 100 miles (161 km) beneath its surface, and that such an ocean could host aquatic alien life.
AstronomyThe Weather Channel

Scientists Find Evidence of Water Vapour on Jupiter’s Moon Ganymede

Astronomers have, for the first time, uncovered evidence of water vapour in the atmosphere of Jupiter's moon Ganymede using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. This water vapour forms when ice from the moon's surface sublimates—that is, turns from solid to gas. The findings are published in the journal Nature Astronomy. Previous...

Comments / 0

Community Policy