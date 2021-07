On Thursday night, the 2021 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Online Event #22: $600 NLH Knockout attracted 612 players that created a $342,720 prize pool. For much of the tournament, all eyes were on Daniel "DNegs" Negreanu as he made a run at bracelet number seven, but he eventually fell two spots shy as Anthony "Lastbullet" Kennedy defeated Ryan "badbeatbill" Basile in heads-up play to take home the $46,796 top prize along with the coveted WSOP bracelet.