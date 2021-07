It's hardly a secret that Kaley Cuoco is an absolute badass in the gym. From tackling viral workout trends such as the koala challenge (when one person climbs on someone else much like a koala on a tree — you just have to watch it) to bringing back classic cardio favorites including jumping rope, it feels like there's nothing she won't try — and based on videos from her recent sweat session, it seems as if she relies on motivation from a fire playlist and the help of her younger sister, actress Briana Cuoco.