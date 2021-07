College football is so close! You can almost smell the fresh cut grass.....errr....turf? They don’t cut turf though. Whatever. You get the point. You can almost smell fall at this point. Football is the best season of them all, and the AAC’s ready for a big season. To get us there, we’re going to count down the 50 best players in the conference. We will go 10 at a time, and today we start with the 50th best player all the way down to the 41st.