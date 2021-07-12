The Real Reason Lost Was Cancelled

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 2 mid-season finale of Evil, “C is for Cop.”]. From show creators Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight, The Good Wife), the psychological mystery series Evil, which has already been picked up for Season 3 and is available to stream at Paramount+, explores the line between science and religion and questions whether evil really lives among us. As Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter) and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) continue to dig into unexplained events — including possible miracles, demonic possessions, and hauntings — in search of whether something has a logical explanation or could be the result of something truly supernatural, strange occurrences happening in their own lives are preying on their greatest fears.