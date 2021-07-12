Cancel
Sheridan County, WY

Operation Independence for seniors

By Carmen Rideout
Sheridan Press
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we roll into another wonderful Sheridan summer, The Hub on Smith is kicking off our annual Operation Independence campaign, which helps us meet the ever-increasing need for wraparound services for older adults and their families. Despite our building on Smith Street being closed for much of the past year, our essential services that help people to remain living in their homes and their communities for as long as possible have continued.

