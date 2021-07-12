Cancel
MLB

Ahead of the All-Star Game, MLB Goes on a Shohei Ohtani Marketing Blitz

By Max Simpson
AdWeek
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve kept tabs on the 2021 Major League Baseball season, you are familiar with the unparalleled success that Los Angeles Angels All-Star Shohei Ohtani is enjoying this year. And even if you aren’t an everyday baseball enthusiast, his track record on the diamond this season has been undeniable. He’s a two-way player leading the league in home runs and sports a sparkling 3.31 ERA as a pitcher—there hasn’t been a player like him since Babe Ruth.

Shohei Ohtani
Babe Ruth
#All Star Game#Ohtani Marketing Blitz
Los Angeles Angels
