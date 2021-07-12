B.J. Novak’s FX Anthology Series: Release Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know About The Show

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Just when you thought you could not miss the adventures of Pedro Pascal’s galactic bounty hunter and his adoptive son (widely known as Baby Yoda) any more, The Mandalorian Season 2 receives a whopping 24 nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards. This reminder of why the sci-fi/western series from creator Jon Favreau has become such a beloved cultural phenomenon is just enough to make anticipation for the upcoming Star Wars spin-off’s return stronger than the Force itself. Well, of the following things that we can confirm at this time about The Mandalorian Season 3, I am afraid that when you will able to stream it on Disney+ is not one of them.