B.J. Novak’s FX Anthology Series: Release Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know About The Show
For more than a half-decade now, FX has been the home to some of television’s most engaging and fun-to-watch anthology series with the likes of American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and Fargo all receiving multiple awards and even more nominations. The latest FX anthology series from B.J. Novak looks to continue that tradition when the still-untitled half-hour show that will touch on multiple topics and feature a different cast each episode starts streaming on FX on Hulu in Fall 2021.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0