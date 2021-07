Sir Keir Starmer has said Priti Patel’s position is now “untenable” and accused the Tories of having “let down the police” over the last 10 years amid a row over pay and policing numbers.The Labour leader said the government had cut thousands of police jobs and officers had not been offered a pay rise. His comments came after the Police Federation of England and Wales said it no longer had confidence in the home secretary.Meanwhile, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak’s 10-day quarantine is expected to finish at the end of Monday, after the pair initially opted to take part in a...