ASHLEY, Ind. (WANE) — Kids got the chance to be kids again on the farm in Ashley Saturday afternoon. Families got the chance to give illness a time-out with this adventure in northeast Indiana. The organization A Kid Again gives children with life-threatening conditions and their families an opportunity to enjoy an adventure planned out for them. Stoy and Stockwell farms hosted the event where families got the chance to explore farm equipment, games, see dairy operations, and play.