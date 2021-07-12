Cast, crew filming scenes in downtown Framingham for HBO Max series 'Julia'
FRAMINGHAM — The cast and crew of an HBO Max series inspired by the life of Boston's beloved "The French Chef," Julia Child is back filming scenes downtown this week. A bustle of production activity occurred Monday at the former Danforth Art Museum on Union Avenue. They were back at it Tuesday with masked cast and crew milling around tents, trucks and craft services in the parking lot in front of the imposing stone building, which at one time housed Farley Middle School.www.milforddailynews.com
