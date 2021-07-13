Kentucky in good position with 3-star DE Tommy Ziesmer after his busy start to summer

Give Tommy Ziesmer another year of high school football and Kentucky is going to have even more competition for the future in-state star. Ranked by 247 Sports as a three-star prospect from the class of 2023, Ziesmer is a budding talent in the Kentucky high school football landscape. He’s already been a two-year starter for Boyle County High School, helping lead the Rebels’ defense to a state runner-up finish as a freshman and a state title this past season as a sophomore. Ziesmer, a defensive end/linebacker, isn’t one of the premier national ranked recruits in the country, but he very well could be once he gets a full set of eyes on him this fall.