Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Wellington Paranormal’ On The CW, A (Not So) New Mockumentary Spin-off Of ‘What We Do In The Shadows’

By Joel Keller
Decider
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reason why What We Do In The Shadows has been such a cult hit is that it’s about vampires acting like vain idiots. So the idea that EPs Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi could take that concept and extend it to clueless officers chasing paranormal “suspects” in a Cops-like format seemed to be something they could pull off. And pull it off they did; their Shadows spin-off Wellington Paranormal has finally made it to the states via The CW.

TV SeriesComicBook

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Teaser Released

Based on the 2014 movie of the same name, FX's What We Do in the Shadows has become an unexpected hit for the network, with Season 3 of the adaptation earning the above teaser. Given that the original film came from filmmakers Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, devout fans initially thought the series would struggle to capture the magic that made the film so exciting, only for the debut of the sitcom to delight both fans of the source material and those unaware of its predecessor. Check out the above teaser for Season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows before it premieres on September 2nd.
TV SeriesDecider

When Does ‘Gossip Girl’ Episode 2 Come Out?

You know you love it. This month marked the return of one of the most scandalous and sickeningly rich teen dramas around: Gossip Girl. We know you want more, and we’re here to help you get your fix. Though the new Gossip Girl is being called a reboot, it’s really...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

What We Do in the Shadows S03: Nandor Experiences VR (Vampire Reality)

Almost a week-to-the-day that FX offered viewers some early looks at what they can expect from the show's highly-anticipated third season, the cable network releases a new teaser for What We Do in the Shadows. Heading into the season, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin (Mark Proksch) must figure out what to do now that they know Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is a top-shelf vampire hunter-killer- and now that they have a new power status among the vampire community. But that's not all, with everything from Colin's 100th birthday and werewolf kickball to wellness cults and Nandor fangs-deep in some kind of "external life crisis." And it's Nandor who's the focus of the first teaser, as he looks to inject a little sunshine and happiness into his life via VR. But once reality kicks in via an unmoving wall, Nandor learns the hard way that "VR" actually stands for "Vampire Reality."
TV SeriesA.V. Club

The vamps get a little (virtual) sunshine in this What We Do In The Shadows tease

We’re still a month and change out from the return of What We Do In The Shadows on FX, with the delightful, weird, and delightfully weird vampire comedy not returning to the cable network until September 2. Which makes a sort of sense: If you’re a sun-averse undead, skipping out on The Hot Months is probably for the best, what with all that reduced night time to frolic about and murder people in.
TV SeriesTom's Guide

Shadow and Bone season 2: Everything we know so far

Shadow and Bone season 2 is happening! Netflix has confirmed the return of the supernatural adventure drama. And a tweet from the showrunner has given us hope that this next batch of episodes won't take too long to make — so they'll get to our screens faster. That said, we wouldn’t be shocked to learn that new audiences are joining in the fun of fawning over Ben Barnes’ brooding performance as The Darkling (yes, it feels wrong, but that’s half the fun).
TV SeriesCollider

First 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 3 Teaser Reveals a Delightful Sunny Trip

FX has graced us with a quick teaser for season 3 of their hit series, What We Do in the Shadows. The 30-second spot reminds us of the humor so indicative of the series, created by Jemaine Clement, star of the original 2014 film directed by Taika Waititi. Though short, the teaser builds anticipation for the wacky hijinks that can be expected from Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and the lovable human Guillermo De la Cruz (Harvey Guillén).
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer: Vampires Return September 2

You know what could have been really lame? “What We Do In The Shadows,” the TV series spin-off of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s excellent Sundance vampire mockumentary from 2014 (the film that got the latter filmmaker on the radar of people like Marvel‘s Kevin Feige). Now, film to TV is pretty common these days, but ‘Shadows’ is very particular about its brand of comedy and minor, but still important VFX.
TV Seriesconwaydailysun.com

‘4400’ Reboot: 3 Abductees Revealed in New Teasers for CW Series (VIDEOS)

The CW is building hype for its upcoming 4400 reboot with three brand new teaser trailers introducing three of the abductees. Based on the former USA Network sci-fi drama of the same name, the series follows 4,400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who disappeared without a trace over the last 100 years and are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them.
TV SeriesTechRadar

How to watch American Horror Stories online: stream the new spin-off series from anywhere

Your summer of horror starts here in a certifiably creepy spin-off of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is an episodic anthology of self-contained horrifying flicks, with the first series set to make ties to Murder House. Exclusively launching in the US on FX via Hulu, keep reading to find out how to watch American Horror Stories wherever you are around the world.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

How What We Do in the Shadows Spawned an Unlikely Cinematic Universe

Chris Connor on the What We Do in the Shadows cinematic universe…. When What We Do in the Shadows premiered in 2014, Taika Waititi was several years away from becoming the name he is today and Jemaine Clement’s talents as shown on Flight of the Conchords may well have slipped under the radar of many. In the years that have followed Waititi in particular has gone on to greatness directing the hugely successful blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok and winning the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit.
TV & Videoscheddar.com

Skipping 'Space Jam: A New Legacy? What to Stream This Weekend

If you don't have plans on stepping out this weekend because COVID concerns are sticking around or it's just too darn hot out there, perhaps you'll be bowing down before King James in the reboot of the Looney Tunes/NBA mashup Space Jam: A New Legacy on HBO Max (despite the lackluster reviews). But if you're looking for something else to stream, Cheddar's digital team might have a few suggestions to get you through the weekend.
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘How To Become A Tyrant’ On Netflix, A Snarky Docuseries That Provides A “Handbook” On Becoming A Dictator

Stream It Or Skip It: 'Wellington Paranormal' On The CW, A (Not So) New Mockumentary Spin-off Of 'What We Do In The Shadows'. How To Become A Tyrant dropped on Netflix last week unannounced; it’s not even in the streamer’s extensive “New On Netflix” newsletter that sites like ours use to preview what’s coming up on the service. There may be a reason for that: This six-part series takes some… explanation to understand. Yes, the tone feels like one of those YouTube videos on how to create a pipe bomb, which would feel like narrator Peter Dinklage and company are drifting into dangerous territory. But that part is more a delivery mechanism to show just how brutal the most famous dictators of the past century really are.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies on HBO and HBO Max in August

July may be America's birthday month, but August is when America is getting all of its gifts from HBO and HBO Max. Among HBO's new releases in August is the presidential docuseries Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union (Aug. 3), looking back on one of our greatest (your opinion may vary) presidents. Then for a look at that American work ethic, check out Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump (Aug. 2), a humorous docuseries about a news station in Nevada. America's team, the Dallas Cowboys, kicks off a new season of Hard Knocks (Aug. 10), and the big movie release of the month is The Suicide Squad (Aug. 5), which has a big American flag in its trailer so it must be saying something about our dear old country.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

What We Do in the Shadows S03 Future So Bright, They Gotta Wear Shades

With Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) set to return for a third season of What We Do in the Shadows, FX has been doing its best to get viewers up-to-speed on what they can expect. Dealing with the reality of their roommate being a world-class vampire hunter (and the possible benefits that come from that?) and their new status within the vampire community, maybe that's the reason why they're sporting shades in the recently-released key art poster for Season 3. Their future's so bright, they gotta wear shades (to quote the song)? Of course, there's also Colin's 100th birthday, werewolf kickball, wellness cults, and Nandor fangs-deep in a kind of "external life crisis", it looks like there will be more than enough going on to keep them grounded (we hope).
TV SeriesDecider

Will There Be a Season 3 of ‘Never Have I Ever’ on Netflix?

If you already devoured all ten Season 2 episodes of Never Have I Ever (and, honestly, we don’t blame you!), you’re probably asking one simple question: WHAT?! Wait, okay, two simple questions: WHAT?! and when the heck will Never Have I Ever Season 3 be on Netflix?. Without getting into...
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Why Black Mirror Season 6 Isn't Releasing in 2021

Black Mirror fans willl have to wait a bit longer before new episodes of the sci-fi dysopian anthology series come out. It's been two years since Netflix released Series 5 of Black Mirror, and fans are wondering if creator Charlie Brooker is planning to make more episodes of thought-provoking science fiction stories inspired by Rod Serling's iconic multi-genre 1960s anthology TV series The Twilight Zone.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

TED LASSO: Season 2, Episode 2: Lavender Plot Synopsis & Air Date [Apple TV+]

Apple TV+‘s Ted Lasso: Season 2, Episode 2: Lavender plot synopsis and air date have been released. Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, and Sarah Niles. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill...

