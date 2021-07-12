Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Wellington Paranormal’ On The CW, A (Not So) New Mockumentary Spin-off Of ‘What We Do In The Shadows’
The reason why What We Do In The Shadows has been such a cult hit is that it’s about vampires acting like vain idiots. So the idea that EPs Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi could take that concept and extend it to clueless officers chasing paranormal “suspects” in a Cops-like format seemed to be something they could pull off. And pull it off they did; their Shadows spin-off Wellington Paranormal has finally made it to the states via The CW.decider.com
