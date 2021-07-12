Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Wellington Paranormal’ On The CW, A (Not So) New Mockumentary Spin-off Of ‘What We Do In The Shadows’

Almost a week-to-the-day that FX offered viewers some early looks at what they can expect from the show's highly-anticipated third season, the cable network releases a new teaser for What We Do in the Shadows. Heading into the season, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin (Mark Proksch) must figure out what to do now that they know Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is a top-shelf vampire hunter-killer- and now that they have a new power status among the vampire community. But that's not all, with everything from Colin's 100th birthday and werewolf kickball to wellness cults and Nandor fangs-deep in some kind of "external life crisis." And it's Nandor who's the focus of the first teaser, as he looks to inject a little sunshine and happiness into his life via VR. But once reality kicks in via an unmoving wall, Nandor learns the hard way that "VR" actually stands for "Vampire Reality."