After last week’s Full Moon, we’ve all been eager to spread our wings and fly far away from the past — however, that won’t be possible in this weekly horoscope. Moving on can be important, but it’s always hard. Being consciously willing to disconnect and fully let go of old fights, relationships, and situations that we’ve outgrown is much easier said than done. Ask yourself: are you really ready to disengage from the people and things that at one point in time, meant a lot to you? Maybe these partnerships don't need to end... they just need to be transformed. But his transformation requires deep thought. Make sure you think about what you want before you make any decisions or move in a new direction.