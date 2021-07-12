Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Lincoln Navigator Discount Offers Non-Existent In July 2021

By Francisco Cruz
fordauthority.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout most of the 2020 calendar year and the first quarter of 2021, Lincoln Navigator discount offers consisted of a $1,000 cashback rebate plus special financing for all 2020 Navigator models. However, it now appears that incentives for the full-size luxury SUV have completely dried up. In fact, discounts for the 2020 Navigator in July are non-existent, while Lincoln has not yet offered any incentives for 2021 model year Navigators.

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Cadillac#Navigator Standard#Ford Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Retailfordauthority.com

Ford Transit Connect Discount Offers Up To $500 Cash In July 2021

Ford Transit Connect discount offers in July are very conservative, and include a $500 cash back rebate. The incentive appears to be available nationwide to either commercial or retail customers. A financing incentive is also available for customers in select markets. This incentive is notably less worthwhile than the interest-free...
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Vidéotron is offering a ’50 percent’ discount on select phones

Vidéotron is currently offering a “50 percent” sale on a handful of mobile devices. You can find the complete list below:. Find all phones under the “50 percent” sale here. Additionally, the carrier is offering discounts on several other phones too. These aren’t quite “50 percent,” but they’re still discounted.
Performing ArtsPlainview Daily Herald

Discounts offered for TEXAS Outdoor Musical

Residents of the panhandle region can receive 20% discounts on tickets to the TEXAS Outdoor Musical. Towns such as Hereford, Dumas and Pampa are included in the discounted rate. To receive the discount, visit Texas-show.com and use the promo code PTW21 at checkout. The 2021 TEXAS Outdoor Musical runs until...
Shoppingsouthernillinoisnow.com

Target, Staples among retailers offering back-to-school discounts for teachers

(NEW YORK) — As the end of summer approaches, teachers are already preparing for the school year ahead, which is happening again this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To help teachers, select retailers are offering special back-to-school deals and discounts. Here are some of the retailers offering special deals now...
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Escape Discount Offers Up To $4,000 Cashback In July 2021

A new Ford Escape discount offers up to $4,000 off the price of all 2020 models during July 2021. Meanwhile, a lesser discount can be combined with interest-free financing. Notably, both incentives are only available in select markets/regions. What’s more, Ford appears to be offering a special-interest rate of 1.9...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Cadillac CT5 Discount Offers 0.9 APR Plus $500 Off In July 2021

A Cadillac CT5 discount offer reduces the purchase price of 2021 CT5 models by $500 during July 2021. A separate offer of $500 cash combined with 0.9 percent financing is also available for the 2021 models. Additionally, Cadillac is offering a $500 rebate toward the lease of a 2021 CT5 sedan to current eligible non-GM lessees. Notably, the automaker is no longer offering manufacturer rebates for any remaining 2020 CT5 units.
Retailmoneytalksnews.com

30 Retailers That Offer Senior Discounts

There’s a lot to celebrate when you hit 50 or 55. Maybe for the first time, you start thinking seriously about retirement and how you’re going to spend your golden years. When you finally reach retirement a decade or two down the road, you will have more time on your hands to celebrate birthdays, weddings and every anniversary under the sun. But you won’t necessarily have more cash on hand.
HGTV

The Best Places That Offer Student Discounts Online

Students need to pinch every penny they can, but that doesn't mean they have to sacrifice on must-have technology, the latest fashions or chill-time entertainment. Fortunately, some of our favorite brands have undergrads covered with great discounts they can use without having to even leave the house. Most places require enrollment through a third-party service, such as SheerID or UniDays, to verify that the applicant is a student, but once you complete that step, the deals are yours.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Bronco First Edition For Sale On eBay With $150K Asking Price

It’s no secret that the 2021 Ford Bronco was a hot commodity from the day it was revealed over one year ago. Ford racked up 190,000 reservations for its reborn SUV in short order, which has now been plagued by delays and various supply chain issues since production began recently at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant. Unsurprisingly, this has led to a number of insane dealer markups and owners trying to flip their vehicles for massive profits, like this 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition currently up for sale on eBay.
EconomyCNET

T-Mobile's latest promotion offers new discounts on family plans

T-Mobile is joining the list of companies with deals for back-to-school. It's introducing a few new offers for both new and existing users. For family plans, the carrier is introducing a new deal that offers "half off" lines three to eight of a family plan. That means that the cheapest Essentials unlimited plan would run $97.50 a month (not including taxes or fees) for three lines, or $105 for four lines (each additional line is $7.50).
ShoppingCosmopolitan

& Other Stories student discount exists!

If you were wishing & Other Stories student discount existed, you're in luck. The Scandi brand keeps pretty hush hush about it so you'd be forgiven for thinking otherwise – but it actually offers 10% off full price and reduced items for anyone in full-time education. It's super easy to...
San Antonio, TXKTSA

H-E-B offering discount coupon for teachers

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — H-E-B is sending out a Texas sized thank you to teachers who are getting ready to return to the classroom. The San Antonio based grocery chain is offering teachers a 15% off coupon that can be used in store on school and office supplies. They...
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Edge Among Best SUVs Under $35K, Says Consumer Reports

As Ford Authority reported last week, Consumer Reports recently named the 2021 Ford Edge as one of the best SUVs available for less than $40,000. This came on the heels of the 2018 Edge being named one of CR‘s most reliable mid-size crossovers and the 2014-2015 Edge earning the honors of being one of the best and most affordable used vehicles for teenagers. Now, the organization is highlighting the 2021 Ford Edge once again by naming it one of the best mid-size SUVs on the market with standard safety systems available for under $35k.
Buying CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
Buying CarsNewsweek

10 Best-Selling Pickup Trucks in The US in 2021

Americans love their trucks. The truck market has seen steady growth in recent years as buyers recognize their utility, added fuel efficiency and capability, and welcome the addition of a roster of infotainment and safety technology traditionally relegated to the sedan market. In the first half of 2021, automakers saw...
CarsJalopnik

Hemi Dodge Charger Pickup Kit Puts The Bed On The Ground Like Its Future Owner

U.S. enthusiasts have long yearned after the forbidden fruit of international utes, now suffering a drought of local comparable cars pairing the utility of a pickup bed with the footprint of a sedan left by the collapse of the El Camino and Subaru Baja markets long ago. Now, a kit attempts to keep the dream alive, this time with the Dodge Charger.

Comments / 0

Community Policy