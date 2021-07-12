Lincoln Navigator Discount Offers Non-Existent In July 2021
Throughout most of the 2020 calendar year and the first quarter of 2021, Lincoln Navigator discount offers consisted of a $1,000 cashback rebate plus special financing for all 2020 Navigator models. However, it now appears that incentives for the full-size luxury SUV have completely dried up. In fact, discounts for the 2020 Navigator in July are non-existent, while Lincoln has not yet offered any incentives for 2021 model year Navigators.fordauthority.com
