Upper Allen Township, PA

Penn State Health opens new facility in Upper Allen Township

By Sentinel Staff
Cumberland County Sentinel
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State Health opened its Penn State Health Medical Group medical group office in Upper Allen Township Monday. The facility, located near the intersection of South Market Street and Gettysburg Pike in Upper Allen Township, will be an expansion of the pediatric-focused practice previously located on Aspen Drive. That established practice is moving to the Upper Allen location, Penn State Health officials said in a news release.

