Two St. Louis athletes from Ultimate Ninjas are competeing on American Ninja Warrior Season 13

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Annika Kilinski finished 2nd in the world in the Young Adult Division at the National Ninja League (NNL) World Championship and received a 3rd place medal in the Step by Step skills category. She will be competing in the Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association (UNAA) Worlds in Las Vegas on July 30. Annika placed first in the Area and Regional qualifiers, and also first in both Area and Regional UNAA qualifiers.