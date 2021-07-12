Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Two St. Louis athletes from Ultimate Ninjas are competeing on American Ninja Warrior Season 13

By stlsportspage
stlsportspage.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA total of 13 athletes who manage, coach or train at Ultimate Ninjas gyms in St. Louis and Chicago competed on Monday Night’s episode Season 13 of the American Ninja Warrior (ANW) show, which began airing May 31. Two of the athletes, Sam Folsom, age 18, and Ultimate Ninjas Chesterfield General Manager Jamie Rahn are among the competitors and they made it to the next level..

