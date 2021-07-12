Cancel
Committees work through weekend on Special Session Agenda

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolding unusual Saturday and Sunday hearings, Senate committees continued considering topics Governor Greg Abbott placed on the agenda for the special session that began last Thursday. Saturday saw the Senate State Affairs Committee consider the session’s marquee issue – elections. SB 1, by Mineola Senator Bryan Hughes would establish uniform early voting hours across the state, limiting the times that polls can be open to nine hours between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. It would also ban drive-through voting, prohibit mass solicitation of mail-in ballot applications to non-mail eligible voters and gives poll watchers more latitude to observe during voting. The committee took hours of testimony from hundreds of witnesses and advanced the bill on a vote of 6 to 3 Sunday afternoon. It could be considered by the full Senate as early as Tuesday.

orangeleader.com

