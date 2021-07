If you want to add one thing to your bucket list make sure staying in a treehouse is one. As one of the largest treehouse resorts around offering 9 treehouses, The Mohicans Treehouse Resort allows guests to have the ultimate glamping experience. Each treehouse is unique in their own way with 3 of them designed by famed treehouse architect, Pete Nelson. A couple years ago we stayed at The Mohicans and it was such an amazing experience. Since we loved it so much, a return visit was in order. While planning our Ohio roadtrip, revisiting The Mohicans was a must! Did we love staying here as much as the first time? Read on and find out.