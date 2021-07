Your mileage may vary on how interesting it is to listen to an MLB player talk to Joe Buck in the middle of an exhibition game, but there’s not a more ideal baseball kid to take the mic—any mic—than San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. During the top of the third in an All-Star Game that the AL eventually won 5-2, Tatis did just that, and ended up chatting on TV while his buddy and his countryman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came up to the plate.